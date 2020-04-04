Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 94.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,230 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 244,925 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in SAP were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SAP. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter worth $36,937,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,503,590 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $335,467,000 after buying an additional 248,827 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter worth $30,964,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SAP by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 745,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,839,000 after buying an additional 191,343 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,717,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $230,080,000 after buying an additional 167,269 shares during the period. 4.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of SAP from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of SAP from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.82.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $105.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $125.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.16. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $90.89 and a 12 month high of $140.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. SAP had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 15.42%. SAP’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $1.7119 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. SAP’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

SAP Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.