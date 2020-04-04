Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Position in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) by 57.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,461 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,150 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 127,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 10,203 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 541,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 66,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,687,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,713,000 after purchasing an additional 32,026 shares during the period. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new position in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Get GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVAL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine downgraded GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:AVAL opened at $4.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $8.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.78.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 11.65%. On average, analysts expect that GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0292 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S’s payout ratio is currently 42.68%.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company's deposit products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits consisting of deposits from correspondent accounts, cashier checks, and collection services.

Featured Article: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.