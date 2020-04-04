Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stake in Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) by 39.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,325 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Extended Stay America worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STAY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 55,726 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,575,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 299,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 244.1% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 385,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 273,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on STAY shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Extended Stay America from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Extended Stay America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Shares of STAY stock opened at $6.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.19. Extended Stay America has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $18.76.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The business had revenue of $272.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.95 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

