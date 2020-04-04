Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.68 Million Holdings in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) by 168.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in WellCare Health Plans were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in WellCare Health Plans by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,213,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,079 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in WellCare Health Plans by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,157,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,420,000 after acquiring an additional 27,808 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in WellCare Health Plans in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $513,926,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in WellCare Health Plans by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 864,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,499,000 after acquiring an additional 48,111 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in WellCare Health Plans by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 754,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,465,000 after acquiring an additional 23,386 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on WCG. Piper Sandler cut WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut WellCare Health Plans from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $342.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.00.

Shares of NYSE:WCG opened at $349.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a 12-month low of $228.56 and a 12-month high of $350.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $349.92 and its 200 day moving average is $318.92.

WellCare Health Plans Profile

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

