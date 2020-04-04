Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.70 Million Stock Position in Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) by 47.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 113,450 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Everi worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Everi by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 97,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Everi by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 88,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 28,261 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Everi by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 100,435 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 29,997 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Everi by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,438,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,172,000 after purchasing an additional 324,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Everi by 474.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,149,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,727,000 after purchasing an additional 949,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EVRI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Everi from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of EVRI opened at $2.29 on Friday. Everi Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.72. The firm has a market cap of $230.85 million, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 2.47.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). Everi had a net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 43.52%. The company had revenue of $145.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everi Holdings Inc will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David Lucchese purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.22 per share, for a total transaction of $41,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,748.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Maureen T. Mullarkey purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.27 per share, for a total transaction of $62,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 16,500 shares of company stock worth $112,800. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

