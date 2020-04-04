Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.76 Million Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 48.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $164.23 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.33 and a fifty-two week high of $304.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $244.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.76.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. Cintas had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

CTAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Cintas from $265.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.09.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

