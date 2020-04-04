Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) by 54.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 252,575 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.11% of CNX Resources worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CNX Resources by 480.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in CNX Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in CNX Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CNX Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in CNX Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. 98.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNX opened at $6.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. CNX Resources Corp has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $11.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.29.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $508.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.35 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.20% and a positive return on equity of 1.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CNX Resources Corp will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

