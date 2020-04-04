Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.91 Million Holdings in Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) by 54.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,950 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.21% of Smart Global worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Smart Global by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 579,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,968,000 after acquiring an additional 222,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Smart Global by 167.6% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 432,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,405,000 after acquiring an additional 270,842 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smart Global by 156.6% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 428,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,243,000 after acquiring an additional 261,274 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smart Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,757,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smart Global by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,003,000 after acquiring an additional 6,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Smart Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SGH opened at $20.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.77. Smart Global Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $16.42 and a 52-week high of $39.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.17. The stock has a market cap of $548.29 million, a P/E ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SGH shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Smart Global in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Smart Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Smart Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smart Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Smart Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smart Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.17.

About Smart Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.