Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,025 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.22% of Ingles Markets worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. 66.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IMKTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Ingles Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Shares of Ingles Markets stock opened at $38.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $777.14 million, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.02. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.87 and a fifty-two week high of $49.14.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ingles Markets, Incorporated will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is presently 16.38%.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

