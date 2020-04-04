Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $2.20 Million Stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 92.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 900,200 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GIL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 16.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 12,174 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 433,877 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,403,000 after buying an additional 19,407 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter valued at $425,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,953 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 1,899.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 111,040 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after buying an additional 105,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIL opened at $12.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.08 and a 200-day moving average of $27.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Gildan Activewear Inc has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $40.40.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The textile maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The company had revenue of $658.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.43 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GIL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Cfra lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Gildan Activewear presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

