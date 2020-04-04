Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $2.31 Million Position in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.55% of American Public Education worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of American Public Education by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 480,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,171,000 after buying an additional 14,989 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Public Education by 170.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 248,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after buying an additional 156,601 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in American Public Education by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in American Public Education by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 174,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 68,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in American Public Education by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 12,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Get American Public Education alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ APEI opened at $21.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 4.92. American Public Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.47 and a 52-week high of $34.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.38. The stock has a market cap of $326.74 million, a P/E ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.71.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. American Public Education had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $74.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Public Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of American Public Education from to in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

American Public Education Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.