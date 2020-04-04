Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $2.39 Million Stock Holdings in Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 35,150 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.30% of Lantheus worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LNTH. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Lantheus by 1,192.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 659,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,537,000 after buying an additional 608,708 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Lantheus by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 633,138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,986,000 after buying an additional 106,060 shares in the last quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,674,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lantheus by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 612,527 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,562,000 after buying an additional 92,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Lantheus by 154.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 406,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,338,000 after buying an additional 246,695 shares in the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lantheus alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on LNTH shares. BidaskClub lowered Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th.

Shares of LNTH opened at $10.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.71 million, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.50. Lantheus Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $8.67 and a 52 week high of $29.80.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $89.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.62 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 45.81% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

In other news, Director Julie Mchugh sold 1,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.86, for a total value of $27,850.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,858.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 6,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $113,050.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,389,228.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,554 shares of company stock valued at $396,760. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.