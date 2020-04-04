Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $2.48 Million Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 14,925 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,412,734 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $110,648,000 after purchasing an additional 247,594 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. Elephas Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 829.2% in the 3rd quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd now owns 216,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 193,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $672,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $42.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $52.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.40. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $26.03 and a one year high of $59.27.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 5.07%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Northland Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $52.50 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.24.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $3,855,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 902,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,376,961. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $8,091,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,753,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,532,959.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 242,922 shares of company stock worth $12,930,668. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

