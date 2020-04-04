Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $1.73 Million in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 182,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 107,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 84,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 39,656 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays during the 4th quarter worth $416,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,143,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,407,000 after purchasing an additional 444,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,325,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,662,000 after purchasing an additional 477,807 shares in the last quarter. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barclays stock opened at $3.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 3.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.39. Barclays PLC has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $10.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.14.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Barclays had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.3214 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%.

BCS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Barclays from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Barclays and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

