Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 46.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,325 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 16,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 946,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,404,000 after buying an additional 287,638 shares during the last quarter. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KHC. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.06.

Shares of KHC opened at $25.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.85. Kraft Heinz Co has a 12-month low of $19.99 and a 12-month high of $33.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.83.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.