Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $1.85 Million Investment in Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 119,466 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of Dorian LPG as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,409 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,466 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.91% of the company’s stock.

LPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Dorian LPG in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, DNB Markets cut shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dorian LPG has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

LPG stock opened at $7.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Dorian LPG Ltd has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $16.68. The stock has a market cap of $403.26 million, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.41.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $85.44 million during the quarter. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 24.37%.

In other news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $45,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,850,193.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of June 26, 2018, its fleet consisted of 22 VLGCs with carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters.

