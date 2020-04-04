Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 9,050 SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,050 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,977,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,115,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,232,807,000 after buying an additional 298,236 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,862,000. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its position in SBA Communications by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 430,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,844,000 after purchasing an additional 238,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in SBA Communications by 274.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 236,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,053,000 after purchasing an additional 173,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 4,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,051,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.02, for a total transaction of $14,912,988.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 208,940 shares in the company, valued at $61,432,538.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,244 shares of company stock worth $40,935,832 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SBA Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $276.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.93.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $264.80 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $193.91 and a 1-year high of $309.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $274.47 and a 200-day moving average of $250.24. The firm has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.27 and a beta of 0.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($1.45). SBA Communications had a net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $513.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 21.91%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

