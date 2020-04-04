Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Holdings in HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE) by 75.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,675 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.31% of HarborOne Bancorp worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 100,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 183,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.76% of the company’s stock.

HONE opened at $7.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.25. HarborOne Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $11.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $434.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.99.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $46.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp Inc will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HONE. Zacks Investment Research lowered HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.

