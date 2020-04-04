Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 46,448 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 78.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,448 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cummins news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total value of $1,750,290.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,022,855.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $905,011.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,653,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,957. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMI opened at $132.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.93. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.03 and a fifty-two week high of $186.73.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 26.49%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.311 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.82%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cummins from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.29.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

