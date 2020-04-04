Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 68,165 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 77.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,491 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 68,165 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3,106.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 402.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on KEYS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.90.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $82.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.81. Keysight Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $71.03 and a fifty-two week high of $110.00.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 29.65%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

