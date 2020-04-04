Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 77,000 Shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,256 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 77,000 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.43% of Vera Bradley worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its position in Vera Bradley by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 540,643 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,380,000 after purchasing an additional 68,020 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Vera Bradley by 48.9% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 515,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after purchasing an additional 169,458 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Vera Bradley by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 86,099 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 20,367 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Vera Bradley in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Vera Bradley by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 642,874 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRA opened at $3.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.78. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $13.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.35 million, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The textile maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.10). Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $156.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vera Bradley news, Director Matthew Mcevoy bought 22,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.23 per share, with a total value of $93,216.51. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,992.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Vera Bradley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

