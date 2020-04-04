Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes $2.06 Million Position in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 349.1% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 565,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,772,000 after purchasing an additional 439,746 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,386,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,262,015,000 after acquiring an additional 431,872 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FleetCor Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,060,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,200,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,438,000 after acquiring an additional 200,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 410,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,152,000 after acquiring an additional 178,371 shares in the last quarter. 96.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FleetCor Technologies news, CEO Armando Lins Netto sold 21,187 shares of FleetCor Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.44, for a total value of $6,810,349.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,766 shares in the company, valued at $17,603,983.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alan King sold 6,576 shares of FleetCor Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.49, for a total value of $2,120,694.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,680,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,393 shares of company stock worth $18,138,045. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FleetCor Technologies stock opened at $184.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.51 and a 12 month high of $329.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $249.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.94.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $698.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.49 million. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 33.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.65.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

