Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 250,725 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RIG. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 4.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,742,267 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $65,898,000 after acquiring an additional 644,038 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 169.8% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 410,768 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 258,506 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 26.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 398,185 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 82,981 shares in the last quarter. Valueworks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 19.6% in the third quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 1,014,105 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after acquiring an additional 166,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 982,678 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 10,051 shares in the last quarter. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RIG. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Transocean from $7.50 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Transocean in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.90 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Transocean from $8.00 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Transocean has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

Shares of RIG stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $661.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Transocean LTD has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $9.79.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.29 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 40.64% and a negative return on equity of 7.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Transocean LTD will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP David A. Tonnel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $46,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,308.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Chad C. Deaton purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.01 per share, for a total transaction of $105,350.00. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

