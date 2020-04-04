Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stake in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,998 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 10,875 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 757 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 388.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 831 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. 33.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Monday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of T-Mobile Us from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. T-Mobile Us has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

TMUS stock opened at $81.98 on Friday. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $101.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.28.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 14.09%. T-Mobile Us’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

About T-Mobile Us

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

