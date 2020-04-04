Conn’s (CONN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONN opened at $3.33 on Friday. Conn’s has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $27.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.57 million, a P/E ratio of 1.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.92.

CONN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens lowered Conn’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Conn’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.70.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

