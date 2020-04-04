Consensus (SEN) Market Capitalization Reaches $967,145.00

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last seven days, Consensus has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Consensus has a market capitalization of $967,145.00 and $191.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Consensus token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex and Tidex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Consensus alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00029839 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000470 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00069367 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,863.75 or 1.01680501 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000990 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00071364 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001616 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Consensus Token Profile

Consensus (SEN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 13th, 2015. Consensus’ total supply is 1,747,036,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,337,036,955 tokens. Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Consensus’ official website is consensus.ai.

Consensus Token Trading

Consensus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Consensus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Consensus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Consensus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Consensus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.