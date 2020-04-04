Constellation Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.05 Million (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. During the last week, Constellation has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. One Constellation token can now be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Bilaxy and Kucoin. Constellation has a total market capitalization of $8.05 million and $393,316.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00053894 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000702 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $309.64 or 0.04568567 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00069562 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00037210 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006120 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014772 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00009844 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003400 BTC.

Constellation Profile

DAG is a token. It was first traded on May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,137,862,731 tokens. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io. Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Constellation

