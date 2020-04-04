ContentBox (BOX) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $133,915.00

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One ContentBox token can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, CPDAX, Huobi and DDEX. ContentBox has a market cap of $2.24 million and approximately $133,915.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ContentBox has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005744 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008077 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About ContentBox

ContentBox (BOX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 927,309,105 tokens. The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one.

Buying and Selling ContentBox

ContentBox can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, UEX, CPDAX, DDEX and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

