Contentos (COS) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3.34 Million

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Contentos token can now be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX. Contentos has a market cap of $6.51 million and approximately $3.34 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Contentos has traded up 11.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00054024 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000703 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.34 or 0.04724597 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00069285 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00037257 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006121 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014820 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00009829 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003406 BTC.

Contentos Token Profile

Contentos (CRYPTO:COS) is a token. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. Contentos’ total supply is 13,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,222,588,503 tokens. The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio.

Contentos Token Trading

Contentos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

