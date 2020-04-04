Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) Upgraded at Pareto Securities

Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) was upgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Continental in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Continental presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.89.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTTAF opened at $66.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.00. Continental has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $178.00.

About Continental

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

