Contrasting ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH (NASDAQ:ANDA) and Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE)

ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH (NASDAQ:ANDA) and Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH and Allied Esports Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH N/A 35.24% 1.60% Allied Esports Entertainment N/A -38.49% -9.30%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH and Allied Esports Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A Allied Esports Entertainment 0 0 2 0 3.00

Allied Esports Entertainment has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 187.36%. Given Allied Esports Entertainment’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Allied Esports Entertainment is more favorable than ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.1% of ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.6% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.6% of ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 71.8% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH and Allied Esports Entertainment’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH N/A N/A $1.76 million N/A N/A Allied Esports Entertainment $26.07 million 1.60 -$16.74 million ($0.92) -1.89

ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Allied Esports Entertainment.

ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH Company Profile

Andina Acquisition Corp. III intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Bogotá, Colombia.

