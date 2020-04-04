Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 278,758 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 13,278 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Cooper Companies worth $89,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth $153,518,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,996 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth $20,643,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 75,981 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $24,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

COO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $388.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $345.25.

In other news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 3,500 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.01, for a total transaction of $1,123,535.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COO opened at $279.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $309.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $312.96. Cooper Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $236.68 and a 12-month high of $365.68.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $646.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.04 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 16.99%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

