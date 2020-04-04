CooTek (Cayman) (CTK) versus Its Rivals Head to Head Review

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE: CTK) is one of 77 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare CooTek (Cayman) to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.0% of CooTek (Cayman) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.4% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.7% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

CooTek (Cayman) has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CooTek (Cayman)’s rivals have a beta of 1.16, suggesting that their average share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CooTek (Cayman) and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CooTek (Cayman) -20.71% -62.75% -36.19% CooTek (Cayman) Competitors -13.25% -2,319.06% -4.13%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CooTek (Cayman) and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CooTek (Cayman) $177.88 million -$36.85 million -700.00 CooTek (Cayman) Competitors $1.22 billion $72.81 million -31.17

CooTek (Cayman)’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than CooTek (Cayman). CooTek (Cayman) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for CooTek (Cayman) and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CooTek (Cayman) 0 3 1 0 2.25 CooTek (Cayman) Competitors 739 2745 3794 200 2.46

CooTek (Cayman) currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.57%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 46.14%. Given CooTek (Cayman)’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CooTek (Cayman) has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

CooTek (Cayman) rivals beat CooTek (Cayman) on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

CooTek (Cayman) Company Profile

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

