Correvio Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:CORV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Correvio Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:CORV) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.80.

CORV has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Correvio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Bloom Burton upgraded Correvio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Mackie lowered Correvio Pharma to a “hold” rating and set a $1.60 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. HC Wainwright lowered Correvio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners lowered Correvio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORV opened at $0.37 on Friday. Correvio Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $3.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Correvio Pharma (NASDAQ:CORV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. Correvio Pharma had a negative return on equity of 1,417.76% and a negative net margin of 107.81%. The company had revenue of $11.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Correvio Pharma will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Correvio Pharma stock. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Correvio Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:CORV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 116,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned about 0.21% of Correvio Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Correvio Pharma Corp. operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the provision of development and commercialization of medical products. It operates through the Europe and Rest of the World geographical segments. The firm focuses on cardiovascular therapies that will improve the quality of life and health of patients suffering from heart disease.

