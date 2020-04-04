Cortex Price Tops $0.0852 on Major Exchanges (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 4th. Over the last week, Cortex has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. One Cortex token can currently be purchased for $0.0852 or 0.00001254 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, CoinEx, Ethfinex and BitForex. Cortex has a market capitalization of $21.31 million and $16.95 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cortex alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014765 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.71 or 0.02628319 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00203240 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00047254 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033723 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Cortex Token Profile

Cortex’s launch date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 tokens. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain. Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/@CTXCBlockchain. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai.

Buying and Selling Cortex

Cortex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, DEx.top, BitForex, CoinEx, CoinTiger, UEX, CoinBene, Bithumb, OKEx, Huobi, DragonEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cortex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cortex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.