Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRVS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRVS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.75.

Several research firms recently commented on CRVS. ValuEngine raised Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Wedbush decreased their target price on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.01 on Friday. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $8.10. The company has a current ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $65.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.76.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts predict that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 1,174.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 952,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 877,462 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 906,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 54,422 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $4,013,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 159,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 36,064 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 8,198 shares during the period. 70.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

