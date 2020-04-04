Cosmos (ATOM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $384.09 Million

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for about $2.01 or 0.00029839 BTC on popular exchanges including GDAC, Hotbit, Coinone and BitForex. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $384.09 million and approximately $106.52 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cosmos has traded 3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000470 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00069367 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,863.75 or 1.01680501 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000990 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00071364 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001616 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 237,928,231 coins and its circulating supply is 190,688,439 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

Cosmos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, GDAC, BitForex and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

