COTI Market Capitalization Hits $9.97 Million (COTI)

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 4th. One COTI coin can currently be bought for about $0.0200 or 0.00000292 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. COTI has a market cap of $9.97 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, COTI has traded 37.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014661 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.27 or 0.02610635 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00203790 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00046940 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00033778 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

COTI Coin Profile

COTI launched on February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 499,091,395 coins. The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork. COTI’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. COTI’s official website is coti.io.

COTI Coin Trading

COTI can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COTI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COTI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

