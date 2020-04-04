CoTrader (COT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $60,069.00

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last week, CoTrader has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar. CoTrader has a total market capitalization of $356,331.74 and approximately $60,069.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoTrader token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CoTrader alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00053254 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000704 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $305.96 or 0.04545474 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00067975 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00037220 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006134 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014876 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00009905 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003398 BTC.

CoTrader Profile

CoTrader is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,728,056,896 tokens. CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com. The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoTrader’s official message board is medium.com/@cotrader.com. The official website for CoTrader is cotrader.com.

Buying and Selling CoTrader

CoTrader can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoTrader should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoTrader using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoTrader Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoTrader and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.