Counterparty (XCP) Trading Down 21.9% This Week

Counterparty (CURRENCY:XCP) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Counterparty has a total market capitalization of $2.33 million and approximately $196.00 worth of Counterparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Counterparty has traded down 21.9% against the dollar. One Counterparty coin can now be purchased for $0.89 or 0.00012968 BTC on major exchanges including Zaif, Poloniex, Tux Exchange and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Counterparty alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,863.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.70 or 0.03478056 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.54 or 0.00765607 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005005 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000601 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000067 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Counterparty Coin Profile

Counterparty (CRYPTO:XCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 2nd, 2014. Counterparty’s total supply is 2,615,351 coins. The official message board for Counterparty is counterpartytalk.org. Counterparty’s official website is counterparty.io. Counterparty’s official Twitter account is @CounterpartyXCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Counterparty is /r/counterparty_xcp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Counterparty Coin Trading

Counterparty can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Zaif, Bittrex, Tux Exchange and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counterparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Counterparty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Counterparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Counterparty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Counterparty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.