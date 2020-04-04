Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,193,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,321 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.49% of Cousins Properties worth $90,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,995,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,620,000 after acquiring an additional 653,708 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,967,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,475,000 after acquiring an additional 651,508 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 586.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 695,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,650,000 after acquiring an additional 594,419 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,431,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,992,000 after acquiring an additional 499,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,070,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,068,000 after acquiring an additional 420,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

NYSE:CUZ opened at $27.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.16. Cousins Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $21.15 and a 1-year high of $42.99.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $194.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.76 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 3.77%. Cousins Properties’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Inc will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. This is a positive change from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CUZ. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Recommended Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.