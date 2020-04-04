COVA (COVA) Price Up 15.2% This Week

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. During the last week, COVA has traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. COVA has a market cap of $352,110.98 and approximately $653,579.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COVA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi and BitMax.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

COVA Token Profile

COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 tokens. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken. The official website for COVA is covalent.ai.

COVA Token Trading

COVA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

