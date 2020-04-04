Cream (CRM) Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 4th. One Cream coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC, YoBit, Cryptohub and Cryptopia. Cream has a market cap of $14,611.79 and approximately $1.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cream has traded 30.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cream alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.24 or 0.01012008 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00052406 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00029842 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00177334 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007267 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000434 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00069398 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Cream Coin Profile

CRM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com. Cream’s official message board is cream.technology.

Cream Coin Trading

Cream can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Cryptohub, BiteBTC and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.