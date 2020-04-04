Cred (LBA) Trading 8.2% Higher This Week

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. During the last seven days, Cred has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar. Cred has a total market capitalization of $5.99 million and approximately $2.48 million worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cred token can now be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, Bibox, OKEx and DDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014648 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.13 or 0.02609848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00200928 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00047225 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 69.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Cred

Cred was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 663,523,897 tokens. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cred is www.mycred.io.

Cred Token Trading

Cred can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Huobi, Bilaxy, IDEX, Bibox, Kyber Network, Gate.io, DDEX and UEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cred using one of the exchanges listed above.

