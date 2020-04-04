Cred Price Up 9.9% Over Last Week (LBA)

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 4th. During the last seven days, Cred has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cred token can now be purchased for $0.0092 or 0.00000134 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including UEX, Huobi, OKEx and DDEX. Cred has a total market capitalization of $6.08 million and $2.74 million worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014646 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $178.69 or 0.02610130 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00203834 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00046996 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00033835 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Cred Profile

Cred was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 663,523,897 tokens. The official website for Cred is www.mycred.io. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit.

Buying and Selling Cred

Cred can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, OKEx, Bibox, Bilaxy, IDEX, UEX, Huobi, Gate.io and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cred using one of the exchanges listed above.

