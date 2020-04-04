CREDIT (CREDIT) Market Capitalization Tops $65,006.32

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. During the last seven days, CREDIT has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. One CREDIT coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex and Cat.Ex. CREDIT has a market capitalization of $65,006.32 and $4,917.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00070387 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000041 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000365 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 51.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000175 BTC.

CREDIT Profile

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 30,825,710,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,297,373,342 coins. CREDIT’s official website is terra-credit.com. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CREDIT Coin Trading

CREDIT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Cat.Ex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CREDIT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CREDIT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

