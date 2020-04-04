Credits (CS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.30 Million

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Credits token can currently be bought for about $0.0231 or 0.00000340 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX, CoinBene and WazirX. Credits has a total market cap of $4.30 million and $141,007.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Credits has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Credits alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00034671 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000114 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Credits Profile

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2015. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,983,992 tokens. The official message board for Credits is medium.com/@credits. Credits’ official website is credits.com/en. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Credits

Credits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, COSS, Mercatox, Tidex, CoinBene, Gate.io, Kucoin, LBank and WazirX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.