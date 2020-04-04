Critical Comparison: Axcella Health (AXLA) & Its Competitors

Axcella Health (NASDAQ: AXLA) is one of 138 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Axcella Health to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.3% of Axcella Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.8% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.7% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Axcella Health and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axcella Health 0 0 3 0 3.00 Axcella Health Competitors 1302 3874 7835 356 2.54

Axcella Health presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 550.89%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 53.81%. Given Axcella Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Axcella Health is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Axcella Health and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Axcella Health N/A -$59.04 million -0.95 Axcella Health Competitors $750.93 million $137.67 million 3.31

Axcella Health’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Axcella Health. Axcella Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Axcella Health and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axcella Health N/A -367.32% -59.50% Axcella Health Competitors -4,761.72% -144.49% -38.04%

Summary

Axcella Health peers beat Axcella Health on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Axcella Health

