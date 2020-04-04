Critical Comparison: Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) versus Reebonz (NYSE:RBZ)

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) and Reebonz (NASDAQ:RBZ) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.1% of Reebonz shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Chewy and Reebonz, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chewy 0 3 11 0 2.79 Reebonz 0 0 2 0 3.00

Chewy currently has a consensus target price of $38.75, suggesting a potential upside of 16.12%. Reebonz has a consensus target price of $3.75, suggesting a potential upside of 1,036.02%. Given Reebonz’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Reebonz is more favorable than Chewy.

Profitability

This table compares Chewy and Reebonz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chewy -5.21% N/A -31.97% Reebonz N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chewy and Reebonz’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chewy $4.85 billion 2.74 -$251.12 million ($0.63) -52.97 Reebonz $88.38 million 0.02 -$35.24 million N/A N/A

Reebonz has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Chewy.

Summary

Reebonz beats Chewy on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications. It offers approximately 45,000 products from 1,600 partner brands. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, Florida. Chewy, Inc. is a subsidiary of PetSmart, Inc.

Reebonz Company Profile

Reebonz Holding Limited operates an online platform for buying and selling a range of luxury products in Southeast Asia and the Asia Pacific markets. It offers a range of new and pre-owned luxury bags, accessories, watches, jewelry, and shoes from designer labels and a curation of merchants through sale events and Reebonz app, as well as iPhone, iPad, and Android platforms. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Singapore.

