Critical Contrast: Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) & Shake Shack (NASDAQ:SHAK)

Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) and Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

Get Muscle Maker alerts:

This table compares Muscle Maker and Shake Shack’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Muscle Maker N/A N/A N/A Shake Shack 3.34% 9.03% 3.01%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.4% of Shake Shack shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.9% of Shake Shack shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Muscle Maker and Shake Shack, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Muscle Maker 0 0 0 0 N/A Shake Shack 2 12 4 0 2.11

Shake Shack has a consensus target price of $59.12, suggesting a potential upside of 78.13%. Given Shake Shack’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Shake Shack is more favorable than Muscle Maker.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Muscle Maker and Shake Shack’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Muscle Maker N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Shake Shack $594.52 million 2.10 $19.83 million $0.72 46.10

Shake Shack has higher revenue and earnings than Muscle Maker.

Summary

Shake Shack beats Muscle Maker on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Muscle Maker Company Profile

Muscle Maker, Inc. owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Muscle Maker Grill name. As of September 30, 2019, it franchised and operated 39 Muscle Maker Grill restaurants located in the United States and Kuwait. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Burleson, Texas. Muscle Maker, Inc.(NasdaqCM:GRIL) operates independently of American Restaurant Holdings, Inc. as of March 23, 2017.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc. owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks. Shake Shack Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Muscle Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Muscle Maker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.